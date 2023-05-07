Gilas admits getting caught off-guard by Cambodia's naturalized players

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 admitted they were caught off-guard upon learning that Cambodia will be fielding three naturalized players for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 head coach Lester Del Rosario said they only learned about Cambodia’s roster during the team managers’ meeting or on the eve of the three-a-side basketball tournament.

“Actually, nung hinahanap namin ‘yung Cambodia, ang hirap kasi hindi sila naglalabas ng lineup,” said Del Rosario. “Nung nakita namin na ganun ang lineup, wala tayong magagawa. Sa SEA Games, puwede ‘yan. Pero sa Fiba Asia, hindi ata puwede.”

“Hindi namin nakita. Kasi iba ‘yung nakasulat sa lineup nila. Hindi sila,” said Del Rosario.

Del Rosario said that when they finally learned about the roster, the team started looking for videos online and scouted them during the competition itself.

“Nalaman na lang namin sa technical meeting. Doon na nilabas ‘yung pinaka-lineup nila. Kaya ang ginawa namin, kung ano lang ‘yung clips na makita namin ng Cambodia, ‘yun lang ang pinag-aralan namin. Pinapanood namin ‘yung ginagawa nila,” said Del Rosario.

Del Rosario said no one lodged a protest since the move complied with rules that were set for the entire SEA Games during Cambodia’s hosting.

“Sabi nila for the SEA Games, puwede ‘yun. Wala tayong magagawa doon,” he said.

Del Rosario said they thought about tapping naturalized player Ange Kouame for the 3x3 team, but at the same time knew that Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Joseph Eriobu, and Joseph Sedurifa were capable of winning gold.

“Before, we were thinking of [Ange] Kouame but he underwent surgery,” said Del Rosario.

“Kung ganyan ang sitwayson, mas okay. Mas lalaki tayo. Mas lalakas,” he added. “But with the boys, wala tayong masasabi diyan. Binigay nila lahat. Hindi naman tayo nadehado kahit puro Amerikano ‘yan, buhos sila lahat. I’m very proud of them.

“Wala akong masabi sa players. Nagkataon lang talaga na nakatapat natin sila. Okay naman sila,” said Del Rosario.