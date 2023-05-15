Cambodia holds off Thailand, makes men's basketball finals for first time

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia reached the men's basketball finals of the Southeast Asian Games for the very first time after holding off Thailand, 76-66, in the crossover semifinals on Monday at the Morodok Techo Stadium.

Naturalized player Darrin Dorsey once again led from the front for the Cambodians, who faced their biggest challenge yet in this competition from a pesky Thai side yet came away with plenty to spare.

The Cambodians now await the winner of the other semifinal between group topnotcher and defending champion Indonesia and Gilas Pilipinas, which the hosts beat handily, 79-68, in their group face-off four days ago.

PHOTO: reuben terrado

The Cambodians, who had no problem putting away three opponents in the group stage thanks to its phalanx of naturalized players, found themselves in a dogfight against a Thai side not lacking in its own reinforcements.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Thai-Americans Tyler Lamb and Antonio Price kept Cambodia within sight, 40-35, by halftime but could do little as two Dorsey three-pointers sparked the run that enabled the hosts to pull away, 53-37.

The tenacious Thais got back within 63-57, in the endgame but missed big shots that could've put more pressure on the hosts.