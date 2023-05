PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Vanessa Sarno shattered a Southeast Asian Games record that she owned on her way to defending her gold in the women's weightlifting 71kg at the Olympic Stadium.

Vanessa Sarno performance at 32nd SEA Games

The 19-year-old Sarno carried 105 kilograms in the snatch to break her record by one kilo.

Sarno then sealed the gold with a 120 in the clean and jerk on her first and only attempt for a total of 225.

