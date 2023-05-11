Gilas suffers defeat at hands of souped-up Cambodian team

PHNOM PENH - Gilas Pilipinas suffered a 79-68 loss on Thursday at the hands of a Cambodian side that transformed from doormat to medal contender in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men's basketball thanks to a bundle of naturalized players.

With six tall, athletic players dominating both inside and out, the host team went off to a fiery start and opened as much as a 19-point lead against the many-time champions before a boisterous home crowd at Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2.

The Filipinos never really got into any form or rhythm and it didn't help that most of the players, primarily naturalized player Justin Brownlee, gasped for air and battled cramps amid the sweltering heat inside the stadium.

Despite the loss, the Philippines, now 1-1 counting an opening victory over Malaysia, is still expected to secure a ticket to the crossover semifinals with a victory over Singapore on Saturday.

