Ten players show up as Gilas Pilipinas resumes Monday practice

GILAS Pilipinas resumed practice on Monday morning ahead of the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month.

Gilas Pilipinas resumes practice

The national pool reconvened after canceling its weekly session last Monday due to lack of players, with only seven confirming their attendance.

National coach Chot Reyes confirmed in a text message that Gilas conducted an 8 a.m. practice this time after holding its first session in the evening two Mondays ago.

The veteran mentor, though, has yet to answer a phone call seeking to know what transpired in practice and immediate future plans ahead of the SEA Games that start on May 5 in Phnom Penh.

News5’s Martie Bautista covered the training session, reporting 10 players showing up.

PBA stars CJ Perez, Chris Ross, and Marcio Lassiter of San Miguel, Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Aaron Black, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser of NLEX came in practice.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ateneo rookie Mason Amos and Phillips brothers Michael and Ben of La Salle were the college standouts in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

One player in the 28-man pool won't have a chance to even fight for a spot after TNT gunner Roger Pogoy suffered a fractured finger in Game Three of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals last Friday.