Gilas practice canceled as only 7 players confirm attendance

GILAS Pilipinas is encountering manpower problems less than a month before the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

National coach Chot Reyes on Monday bared only seven players in the 28-man pool confirmed to attend practice later in the night, forcing the coaching staff to cancel the once-a-week training session.

It’s a far cry from the 17 players who showed up in their first Monday night practice last week, April 3, when Barangay Ginebra and TNT stars came just hours after attending the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals press conference.

The list included NLEX veteran Sean Anthony, who came to add a warm body in practice.

The snag comes less than a month before the SEA Games kick off on May 5 in the capital city of Phnom Penh.

It remains up in the air if Gilas will make up for lost time this week or will resume with its weekly practice next Monday.

“Depends on availabilities,” Reyes said.