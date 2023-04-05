Sean Anthony adds warm body as Gilas fails to gain perfect attendance

GILAS Pilipinas didn’t gain a 100-percent attendance when it convened for its first practice in preparation for the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games.

A number of key players didn’t show up at the Meralco gym as coach Chot Reyes conducted his first training session for the May 5-17 biennial meet.

But a surprise practice player came in NLEX veteran forward Sean Anthony.

Sean Anthony gives Gilas a hand

The presence of the 37-year-old Fil-Canadian somehow added warm bodies to the practice also attended by Justin Brownlee, Jamie Malonzo, Christian Standhardinger, Japeth Aguilar, Roger Pogoy, Kevin Alas, and Jeremiah Gray.

Also around were Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, Calvin Oftana, Marcio Lassiter, Arvin Tolentino, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Mason Amos, and brothers Benjamin and Michael Philips.

Black didn’t practice, though, and just watched the players did their thing, along with Aguilar, who is still recovering from an MCL injury.

Barangay Ginebra and TNT players, who are all seeing action in the finals of the PBA Governors Cup, didn’t practice as well and just participated in the shooting drills.

Not around were June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Scottie Thompson, Stanley Pringle, Mikey Williams, Poy Erram, Deschon Winston, Kevin Quiambao, Jerome Lastimosa, and AJ Edu.