Gilas Pilipinas starts SEA Games buildup with Monday practice

BARANGAY Ginebra and TNT stars hit two birds with one stone on Monday as they showed up for Gilas Pilipinas’ night practice hours after attending the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals press conference.

Gilas Pilipinas starts SEA Games buildup

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee, league MVP Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Christian Standhardinger, Japeth Aguilar, and Jeremiah Gray were the Gin Kings who came to the national team’s first practice in preparation for the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games.

From the Tropang Giga who went to the press conference, Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana were also present in Gilas training at the Meralco gym in Pasig.

A total of 17 players in the 28-man pool showed up, including Marcio Lassiter, Kevin Alas, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, and Arvin Tolentino.

College standouts Mason Amos and Phillips brothers Michael and Ben rounded out the pool players in attendance.

Gilas also welcomed one player not in the pool in Sean Anthony, according to his NLEX teammate in Alas.

“Okay naman. Short practice lang. Pinagpahinga TNT and GSM boys,” Alas said.

Ginebra and TNT Filipino-American guards Stanley Pringle and Mikey Williams were absent after attending the finals press conference.

June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Poy Erram, Raymond Almazan, AJ Edu, Schonny Winston, Kevin Quiambao, and Jerom Lastimosa were the other ones not around.