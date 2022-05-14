Caloy Yulo sparks four-gold haul for Philippines at SEA Games

HANOI – The Philippines remained in fourth place in the Southeast Asian Games medal tally after collecting four gold medals on Friday, bringing its total to five.

Caloy Yulo led the country’s haul for the day as the Tokyo Olympian and world champion retained his men’s all-around gold medal in artistic gymnastics.

Before Yulo’s conquest, Jackielou Escarpe won the first gold of the day for Team Philippines, rulinf the men’s 73 kilogram category in kurash.

Gina Iniong and Jean Claude Saclag capped the day with victories in the kickboxing women’s low kick -60 kilograms and men’s low kick -63.5 kilograms.

At posting time, the Philippines had a gold-silver-bronze tally 5-11-9, followed closely Thailand with 4-8-17.

Host Vietnam is the runaway leader in the medal tally with a 24-11-20, followed by Malaysia with 11-5-13 and Indonesia with 7-9-2.

There was also disappointment on Friday with the Gilas Pilipinas Men 3x3 team absorbing a 15-13 defeat against Indonesia, and the Women squad losing two games against Vietnam and Thailand in the preliminaries.

Action continues on Saturday with pole vaulter EJ Obiena leading the Filipino athletes’ quest for more gold medals in athletics.

Silver medalists include Jones Llabres Inso of wushu, Zeph Ngaya, Gretel Cordero, Claudine Velasco, and Renalyn Dacquel in kickboxing, and the Philippine men’s artistic gymnastics team.

The Philippine men’s and women’s quadruple sculls team, and the lightweight coxless fours in rowing, and Bianca Estrella of kurash took home bronzes.

