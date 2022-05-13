Caloy Yulo retains all-around title for third PH gold at SEA Games

HANOI – Caloy Yulo retained his Southeast Asian Games men’s all-around title on Thursday, handing the Philippines its third gold in the biennial showpiece.

The Japan-based Yulo compiled 85.150 in the six apparatus on Thursday morning that went unsurpassed following the afternoon sessions, handing the Filipino his second straight SEA Games gold medal.

Yulo beat Vietnam bets Le Thanh Tung and Dinh Phuong Thanh, who impressed with scores of 84.050 and 82.450, respectively, but proved not enough to catch the Tokyo Olympian during their afternoon performances.

Yulo also bagged a silver in the team competitions, while also qualifying for the finals in all the apparatus events.

Aside from Yulo, the other members of the silver-winning Philippine side were Juancho Miguel Besana, John Matthew Vergara, Jann Gwynn Timbang, and Justine Ace De Leon.

Philippines took an early lead in the team event with 301.600 that put Yulo in position for a double gold, but Vietnam collected 321.250 in the afternoon session to secure deny the Filipinos of victory.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Although he won the gold, Yulo admitted he also committed mistakes, none evident than the fall he committed in the pommel horse that didn’t proved costly.

“May mistakes po na naganap. Gagalingan ko pa po sa finals. Hindi po ako satisfied pero super proud na natapos ko ‘yung six events,” said Yulo.

“Sa training pa lang, nagkakamali na ako. Hindi po malabong hindi ako magkakamali. Tumaas ‘yung rate ng pagkakamali ko nitong mga araw. Aayusin ko bukas,” he added.

Yulo was also proud of the effort of his teammates that led to a silver in the event that provided more pressure on him.

“Kahit pandemya, kitang kita ‘yung effort nila. Super proud ako sa kanila,” said Yulo.

