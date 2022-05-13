Gina Iniong, Jean Claude Saclag strike gold in SEA Games kickboxing

HANOI – Gina Iniong and Jean Claude Saclag retained their supremacy in the region by capturing gold medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games kickboxing tournament at the Bac Ninh Gymnasium on Friday night.

Iniong beat Waraporn Jaiteang of Thailand, 2-1, in the women’s low kick -60 kilograms finals while Saclag won by the same score against Chaleamlap Santidongsakun of Thailand in the men’s low kick -63.5 kilograms.

Back in 2019, Iniong ruled women’s kick light -55 kilograms and Saclag won the same weight category as this year in the event held at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Iniong and Saclag were the only winners from the six Filipino kickboxers who made it to the finals, with Renalyn Dacquel (women’s full contact -48 kilograms), Gretel Cordero (women’s full contact -56 kilograms), Zeph Ngaya (women’s full contact -65 kilograms), and Claudine Veloso (women’s low kick -52 kilograms) all settling for the silver.

Honorio Banario (men’s 71 kilogram low kick) and Emmanuel Canteros (men’s 60 kilogram low kick) won bronze medals in their respective weight divisions.

