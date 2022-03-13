Rosser bros savor Gilas link after Brandon's SEA Games 3x3 call-up

BRANDON Rosser can now brag to older brother Matt Ganuelas-Rosser that he’s now a certified Gilas Pilipinas player, too.

The 6-foot-7 Rosser will don the national team jersey for the first time as the entire core of the Limitless App has been named as the country’s representative in the 3x3 men’s basketball tournament of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Rosser along with teammates Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac, and Marvin Hayes will be going to Hanoi to defend the half-court gold medal that a start-studded Gilas team made up of CJ Perez, Jason Perkins, Chris Newsome, and Mo Tautuaa bagged in the maiden staging of the event during the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 27-year-old Fil-Am said it’s definitely an honor to play for flag and country in an international foray.

“It’s something that I wanted to do now,” said Rosser. “Now I can tell my brother that I’ve played for Gilas, too. In a different capacity, but still the same, representing the country.”

Continue reading below ↓

The 31-year-old Matt was a fixture at Gilas in the past, having played in the 2012 and 2015 Jones Cup, the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar, and the 2015 FIBA Asia Men’s Championship in Changsha, China.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Brandon matches Matt feat

Matt won the gold in the 2012 Jones Cup and 2013 SEA Games, and took home a silver in the Jones Cup and FIBA Asia Championship.

Brandon is looking forward to duplicating the success of his brother in the SEA Games through Limitless App, which won the Leg 3 title of the PBA Lakas Ng Tatlo Second Conference by edging out tough rival TNT in a thrilling finale, 21-20.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be really fun,” he said. “We just have to keep building on these legs, so by the time the SEA Games comes, we can come after the gold.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.