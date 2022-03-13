Limitless App outlasts TNT to complete PBA 3x3 title hat-trick

JOREY Napoles scored four of Limitless App's final six points including the putback that beat TNT, 21-20, to clinch the Leg 3 title of the PBA 3x3 Conference 2 Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Napoles scored the game winner after Brandon Rosser missed on a driving layup as the Southeast Asian Games-bound Appmasters won their third leg title overall.

Tonino Gonzaga scored clutch back-to-back baskets in the stretch as Meralco escaped the upset ax against Terrafirma, 21-18, to take third place.

The Bolts took home P30,000.

The scores

3rd place

Meralco (21) - Batino 8, Gonzaga 7, Maiquez 5, Sedurifa 1.

Terrafirma (18) - Reverente 10, Taladua 5, Bulawan 3, Tumalip 0.

Finals

Limitless (21) - Napoles 14, Rosser 6, Caduyac 1, Hayes 0.

TNT (20) - Vosotros 9, De Leon 7, Flores 2, Javier 2

