Gilas 'replacements’ prove they belong in Asian Games team

AFTER Gilas Pilipinas’ epic victory over China on Wednesday night, five players are on the verge of winning a gold medal in the Asian Games despite being late additions to the national team.

Kevin Alas, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Arvin Tolentino, and Chris Ross got a late call-up to join the national team following issues that arose with regards to the initial list of players that was submitted to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee.

Alas, Perez, Tolentino, and Perez replaced Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa in the final roster, while Lassiter took the spot of Roger Pogoy, who was ruled out due to health issues.

So late was the call-up of the "replacements" that the five nearly didn’t make their flight to Hangzhou, until they received their accreditation cards, which also serve as their visa, at the last minute.

San Miguel sports director Alfrancis Chua, who serves as the team manager of Gilas Pilipinas to the Asian Games, recalled how thankful he was to the players knowing that they accepted the invite at the last minute, and was told to come to the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for practice the following day.

“I called them,” said Chua during one of the press conferences before they left for Hangzhou. “I know they have families and everything, and I called them late, and I want them to show up at 8:30 in the morning, that’s Chris Ross, Arvin Tolentino, Kevin Alas, and CJ Perez. Isang tawag ko lang, wala akong narinig na sinabi na hindi, may kikitain ba kami diyan, walang ganun. Lahat laban.”

Chua made special mention of Lassiter, who was taking advantage of the offseason to do father duties but was asked to come and join the Asian Games team.

“Marcio Lassiter, I called him that night. He said, 'I’m just going to fix something. I’m taking care of my kids. Siya daw naghahatid. I said, we are not forcing you to go, pati sa apat (Ross, Alas, Tolentino, Perez) sinabi ko ‘yun. But we have changes, but if you are willing to play for the national team, sagot kaagad siya."

“After a few minutes, he called me back. Sabi niya, what time should I be there. Buti kung dito lang ang ensayo. Everyone is going to Inspire. Hindi rin biro ang biyahe,” said Chua.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Gilas replacements informed about call-up

With the immediate nature of the replacement, the players got the call-up under not-so-usual circumstances.

Lassiter was with his family but was at home, and wasn’t able to answer Chua’s phone call immediately.

“I think it was Sunday night,” Lassiter recalled. “I was in bed. I see a missed call. I didn’t get a chance (to answer) because I was putting my kids to bed, and it was like what’s going on. Boss Al calls me, I answered, and he asked, [he told me] this is the situation, we are still not sure if you can be a part of it, we are still trying to appeal for the other guys. He told me so many scenarios.”

“But he just asked, are you willing. I said, of course for you boss and for the country,” said the San Miguel sniper who also won a gold medal in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games.

For Alas, he also received the call at home but he was showering at that time, not knowing that the person on the other line was Chua.

“Suot-suot ko ‘yung Apple watch ko kapag naliligo ako,” said the NLEX guard. “Nagsa-shower ako, nakita ko nagva-vibrate, ni-reject ko ‘yung tawag. Tuloy ako naligo. Tapos, may follow-up message. ‘Alfrancis Chua to Kev, please call.’”

“Siyempre ako, pinause ko muna ‘yung shower ko, nag-tuwalya ako. I called tapos he informed me na I’ll be part of the national team. Nagpasalamat ako sa opportunity,” said Alas.

Tolentino, meanwhile, was in the middle of his daughter’s birthday party when Chua called and asked to be in Calamba the following day. A SEA Games gold medalist in Cambodia like Lassiter, Ross, and Perez, Tolentino didn’t hesitate one bit.

“Actually, birthday ng baby ko nung tumawag si Boss Al. Wala nang tanong tanong. Sabi ko, ‘Sige boss, nandiyan ako, anytime anywhere. Punta ka sa Laguna, 9 a.m. practice. I was there 7:30. Wala nang tanong, tanong. Ako ready ako,” Tolentino said.

Incidentally, Perez was also on that same birthday party with Tolentino. He was originally under consideration for the Asian Games, but already had a pre-booked vacation after his campaign in the World Cup, and was initially scratched from consideration until the problems arose.

Perez’s name cropped up again when the roster problems arose.

“Actually, tinawagan ako ni Boss Al bago magsimula ang practice. Nasa Japan kasi ako so sabi ko, ‘Boss kung mahihintay, okay lang.’ Pero siyempre, hindi naman sila mag-aadjust sa akin. Everytime na tatawagan ako, maglalaro talaga ako.”

“Tapos dumating ako galing bakasyon. Nagkaproblema. Tinawagan ako ni Boss Al na if ever kung hindi makapaglaro ‘yung may problema, gusto mo maglaro. Sabi ko, ‘Boss oo maglalaro ako.’ Lalo na si Boss Al na nagtanong,” said Perez.

“Nung tinawagan uli ako, nandito na ako. Sakto, birthday ng anak ni Arvin. Kinabukasan, pumunta na ako,” said Perez.

Two of the five played a pivotal role in the semifinal win over China highlighted by Justin Brownlee’s amazing heroic performance.

Perez had eight points, five rebounds, and four assists against China. He was credited with the defensive rebound when China missed a shot that led to Brownlee hitting the go-ahead three-pointer with 23.3 seconds to play.

Alas also played quality minutes against China and scored five points, all of which came in a stretch that allowed Gilas Pilipinas to keep the game even close before Brownlee took over.

Chua said he couldn’t ask for more from the entire group, including the players who didn’t make the team, for their commitment to Gilas Pilipinas.

“The only thing that they asked me is ilang damit ang dadalhin namin. ‘Yun lang ang tinanong. Walang ibang tinanong sa akin. Walang ganito, may makukuha ba kami diyan, wala,” said Chua.

“This team, very special for us… Kaya nagpapasalamat kami sa kanila,” he added.

