NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Gilas replacements almost missed Hangzhou flight

HANGZHOU – Now it can be told.

Kevin Alas, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, and Arvin Tolentino almost didn’t make it to the Philippine team’s trip to China for the 19th Asian Games due to a pestering accreditation issue.

The rest of the team had already checked in and waiting at the boarding gate, while the four were still waiting at the counter for their accreditation – which also served as their visas – to arrive.

It was not until very close to boarding time when the four late additions were finally able to secure the needed papers and join the team in their flight to Shanghai, China.

During those anxious moments, Tim Cone and his coaching staff together with team official Butch Antonio, patiently waited with the four players at the check-in counter.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lassiter, Alas, Ross, and Tolentino were last-minute inclusions in the Gilas roster after the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) denied the appeal to have Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins, Terrence Romeo, and Mo Tautuaa in the final 12-man lineup.

A fifth one in CJ Perez was issued his own accreditation much earlier as he was included in the official roster submitted to HAGOC for approval.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Had the four been denied their accreditations, Gilas would've been left with only eight players for the rest of the quadrennial showcase.

The situation was so uncertain it prompted team manager Alfrancis Chua to say in jest, ‘Muntik ko na ngang pagawan ng uniporme si LA (Tenorio) tsaka si Richard (Del Rosario).’

Tenorio and Del Rosario both serve as deputies to head coach Tim Cone.

Gilas moves on

But the Filipinos have put all of those distractions behind them as the focus is now on the campaign to advance deep into the tournament.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

The entire team was treated to a sumptuous dinner at the Park Hyatt Hotel courtesy of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) CEO and President Ramon S. Ang heading to its showdown against Jordan Saturday at the end of the preliminary phase.

Chua was with deputy team manager Willie Marcial, PBA board vice chairman Bobby Rosales, and Cignal TV VP Channels & Content Siena Olaso during the dinner.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph