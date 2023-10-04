Brownlee leads NSD comeback as Gilas stuns China to move on verge of Asiad gold

HANGZHOU - Gilas Pilipinas completed a comeback for the ages behind Justin Brownlee to stun host and defending champion China, 77-76, and advance to the gold-medal play of the 19th Asian Games men's basketball tournament.

Gilas Pilipinas vs China Asian Games recap

Brownlee was the man of the hour for the national team, hitting back-to-back threes that put Gilas in front in the final 10 seconds and silenced the partisan crowd at the Hangzhou Olympic Centre.

The beloved naturalized player finished with a game high 33 points on 7-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc in the win that put the Philippines in the Asiad final for the first time since 1990.

The Filipinos will play Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan in the gold medal match set on Friday.

