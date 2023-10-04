Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Brownlee leads NSD comeback as Gilas stuns China to move on verge of Asiad gold

    Brownlee saves day as Gilas assured of silver medal
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Justin Brownlee Gilas Pilipinas vs China Asian Games
    Justin Brownlee carries the national team on his back.
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    HANGZHOU - Gilas Pilipinas completed a comeback for the ages behind Justin Brownlee to stun host and defending champion China, 77-76, and advance to the gold-medal play of the 19th Asian Games men's basketball tournament.

    Gilas Pilipinas vs China Asian Games recap

    Brownlee was the man of the hour for the national team, hitting back-to-back threes that put Gilas in front in the final 10 seconds and silenced the partisan crowd at the Hangzhou Olympic Centre.

    Justin Brownlee Gilas Pilipinas vs China Asian Games

    The beloved naturalized player finished with a game high 33 points on 7-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc in the win that put the Philippines in the Asiad final for the first time since 1990.

    The Filipinos will play Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan in the gold medal match set on Friday.

    Justin Brownlee Gilas Pilipinas vs China Asian Games

