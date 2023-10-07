Gilas rewarded for leap of faith after initially weighing Asiad pullout

GILAS Pilipinas’ conquest of the 19th Asian Games was the storybook ending to the team that faced uncertainty early on during their build-up.

Aside from looking for a coach after Chot Reyes decided to step down following the Fiba Basketball World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas faced major roster woes for the Asiad that saw them with only seven players assured of making it to Hangzhou, with five more – CJ Perez, Kevin Alas, Arvin Tolentino, Chris Ross, and Marcio Lassiter – still being appealed to the organizing committee.

With the cloud of doubt after Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins, Mo Tautuaa, and Roger Pogoy, a pullout was an option, as Tim Cone, who was convinced to take over Gilas on an interim basis, told the team during one practice.

Gilas weighed possible pullout

“We don’t have to play,” Cone admitted during the press conference last September 19 announcing the replacements for the Asian Games team. “The SBP and the guys said if we don’t want to play, we don’t have to play.”

But the players wanted to.

“I went to June Mar and said, you still want to play? June Mar, Justin, Calvin Oftana, Scottie, they were all adamant that we want to play,” said Cone.

During the same press conference on September 19, San Miguel sports director Alfrancis Chua said pulling out is the easiest option given the situation, but he credited the players for their willingness to go through the uncertainty and play.

“Ang daming nagsasabi mag-withdraw. ‘Yun ang pinakamadali. That’s the quickest word. Para hindi sumakit ang ulo namin.”

“Coach Tim asked them wala na ‘yung apat. Are you guys willing to play? The quickest word to say is wag na lang, hindi na sasali ang Pilipinas. And the seven players, the number one was June Mar and everyone wants to play. Ang dami na naming sleepless nights. Coming from the players, coming from coach Tim, they want to play,” said Chua.

Gilas then buckled down to work even with the new players still being appealed with the sight of competing in the Asian Games. Cone went against his usual philosophy of holding short practices by putting together a couple of two, three-hour practices during their training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in order to fast track their preparation.

Amidst the uncertainty, Cone and company was rewarded with the gold medal, a first for the Philippines in the Asian Games in 61 years.

“I told them I haven’t worked a team this hard since I coached high school. And their dealing with it and handling it. Really proud of these guys,” said Cone.

