Gilas gets back at Jordan to win first Asiad basketball gold in 61 years

HANGZHOU - Team Philippines got its most treasured gold on Friday night in the 19th Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas gifted basketball-loving Filipinos with the gold medal that mattered the most, getting back at Jordan in the men's basketball finals, 70-60, to finally reclaim the Asiad championship after 61 long years.

"Six decades," coach Tim Cone shouted in the din of the Gilas celebration on his way to the team dugout where a bigger, rowdier celebration awaited him.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Justin Brownlee led from the front once again and got key support from Ange Kouame and Chris Newsome as Gilas avenged an 87-62 defeat to Jordan in the group stage - its only loss in the entire tournament.

But it was a different story in the grudge match as Gilas opened an early 13-point lead and, after Jordan came alive to tie it at 31-all at halftime, steadily created separation while keeping Jordan Rondae Hollis Jefferson from going crazy.

"We caught them on an off-shooting night," said Cone of the Jordanians, who was held to just 26 percent shooting overall (18-of-69).

Brownlee again led Gilas with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, Ange Kouame also had a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards, and Chris Newsome had his best game of the tournament with 13 points, while having the daunting task of taking Hollis-Jefferson on defense.

The 28-year-old Hollis-Jefferson, a former NBA player and import of TNT in the PBA, finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists for Jordan.

The scores

Philippines (70) – Brownlee 20, Kouame 14, Newsome 13, Thompson 11, Oftana 5, Aguilar 3, Alas 2, Perez 2.

Jordan (60) – Hollis-Jefferson 24, Mustafa 13, Al Dwairi 8, Alhamarsheh 6, Bohannon 4, Bzai 3, Hussein 2.

Quarterscores: 17-12; 31-31; 51-41; 70-60.

