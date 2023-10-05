China coach Dordevic apologizes for late meltdown vs Gilas

HANGZHOU – The head coach of the China men’s basketball team apologized for the stunning meltdown suffered by the 19th Asian Games host in Wednesday’s men's basketball semifinal against the Philippines.

Aleksandar 'Sasha' Dordevic apologized after the Chinese dropped a 77-76 heartbreaker to Gilas Pilipinas in a game where they led all the way to the final 23 seconds when Justin Brownlee hit a big three-pointer in what turned out to be the winning basket.

It was the second time in three Asiads that China failed to make the basketball final. It actually didn’t even reach the podium in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea.

Dordevic offered no excuses for the loss when he faced the Chinese media in the post-game presser, admitting the team felt pressured when Gilas began to make its move in the homestretch.

“Unfortunately, this is basketball and games like this happening once in coaches’ and players’ careers or times, one way or another,” said the 56-year-old Serbian.

“We were ready for the game, we played the first half great. We were ready for everything. And in the second half, we felt the pressure and lost the competition.”

Chinese Basketball Association president and Hall of Famer Yao Ming attended the presser.

The loss was the second for China against the Philippines in just a month after being dealt a 96-75 beating in the last FIBA World Cup behind the heroics of Jordan Clarkson, who exploded for 24 third-quarter points. The NBA star finished with 34.

This time, it was Brownlee who haunted China, draining back-to-back three-pointers inside the final two minutes that snuffed the life out of the Chinese. The Barangay Ginebra resient import had 17 of his 33 points in the fourth period and finished 7-of-12 from three-point range.

“For the wins, players take credit. For the losses, coaches (takes responsibilities),” said Dordevic, whose team has been relegated to the battle for the bronze against Chinese Taipei.

Incidentally, the veteran Serbian mentor has gone 0-2 against the Philippines since his infamous ‘lacked quality’ remark on Gilas Pilipinas following its 108-62 rout at the hands of Serbia, which Dordevic coached during the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

