Former Staglet Zanjoe Marudo recalls rivalry with Tenorio: ‘Iba ang pagiging athletic ni LA’

THEY MAY be good friends now, but back in their high school days, Zanjoe Marudo and LA Tenorio were rivals on the hardcourt.

“Nung high school, magkalaban kami sa NCAA. Naglaro siya sa San Beda, ako naman sa San Sebastian,” recounted the actor to Spin.ph.





Even then, Marudo, who graduated class of 2000, recognized the potential of the man who would come to be known as the Tinyente, and the PBA’s “Iron Man.”

“Bata pa lang kami kita mo na iba ang pagiging athletic ni LA,” he said. “Kahit hindi siya matangkad, ang lakas ng presence niya sa loob ng court. Kaya kita mo, until now, siya pa rin ang masasabi natin na isa sa pinakamagaling na athlete sa Pilipinas.”

He also jokingly ribbed Tenorio about their old childhood ambitions.

“Pangarap talaga niya mag-artista, ako naman maging professional basketball player. Nagkapalit lang kami,” said Marudo, a wide grin on his face.

In previous interviews, Tenorio has also spoken about his desire to become a priest. If you have a hard time imagining the Gin King veteran in a sutana, you may have an even more difficult time imagining him as, say, a Pinoy Big Brother housemate, or the lead star in a teleserye.

Thankfully, both Tenorio and Marudo have settled into their respective careers, and remain pals to this day, even setting up a motorcycling vlog together.

LA Tenorio, Zanjoe Marudo are endorsers for newly opened Glorietta gym

Marudo and Tenorio are both endorsers for Surge Fitness, which just opened its fourth (and flagship) studio in Glorietta 2 yesterday, May 25. And while LA had to beg off the launch because of an unexpected practice schedule, Zanjoe gave a shoutout to the Gineral.

“Until now, friends pa rin kami, super close pa rin kami sa lahat ng bagay,” he said.





At the launch, Marudo demonstrated the expansive Cardio Cage — a spherical structure dotted with lights you have to slap when they turn green. With the lights scattered all over the cage, your workout turns into a strenuous game of Whack-A-Mole as you try to hit as many of the green lights as you can. Even just a minute with the workout was enough to leave Marudo winded and sweaty.

The Cardio Cage — which also claims to train both your reaction time and agility — joins several other high-tech workouts inside the 1,300-square meter facility, including virtual reality stations for an immersive workout.

“Ang vision talaga namin for fitness is the word innovation,” Seth Canullas, the two-year-old local gym chain’s head of sales and retention, told Spin.ph. “May mga equipment talaga na first to be introduced here in the Philippines. Lahat na nakikita natin na okay in the fitness and wellness and lifestyle space na [magiging] bago sa Philippines, ipo-promote at ipo-promote ng Surge Fitness + Lifestyle.”

