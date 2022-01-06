Palmera-Dy says players' unpaid salaries a lesson learned in WNBL

FOR female basketball players, the founding of the Women's National Basketball League or WNBL was nothing short of a breakthrough.

At long last, women ballers could call a professional basketball league their own, no different from and in the same level as the PBA and Chooks-to-Go 3x3 for their male counterparts.

No one had an inkling that for some, the dream would turn into a nightmare.

For the longest time, the ladies only dreamed of the opportunity of continuing their career after college (with the exception of the few lucky ones to get a stint with the national team).

And with the launch of the WNBL in 2020, both the young guns and veterans who had long given up on the idea expressed interest in hopping in.

Big names in the industry, even the ones with other commitments, all wished to take part, willing to sacrifice just to play again.

Dr. Fille Claudine Cainglet, who later became the top draft pick, Allana Lim, Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Gemma Miranda, and Raiza Palmera-Dy were among the long list of applicants.

Palmera-Dy wasn't about to pass up on the chance to get back in action after three years of inactivity.

Raiza Palmera-Dy willing to take on the hustle just to play again

For followers of the women's game, her presence was no longer a surprise. After all, she was the MVP during Far Eastern University's sensational run in UAAP season 74, and her love for the game was unquestionable.

She suited up for the Perlas Pilipinas in 2017 Southeast Asian Games. Now a mother of three, a wife, and a business owner, she is still willing to go the extra mile to pursue the game she loves.

Drafted by the Glutagence Glowboosters, Palmera-Dy quickly made her presence felt when the inaugural season opened in July 2021, no small feat considering she juggled basketball alongside her mommy and business duties.

"It [was] a big sacrifice. It came to a point when nakakaramdam na ng tampo 'yung mga anak ko na wala na akong time for them kasi pati sa weekends, [n]agte-training," she told SPIN Life.

It was the same for her teammates.

"Lahat kami, 'yung iba, nag-leave without pay sa jobs nila, mga professionals asking their colleagues to cover for them para lang makalaro. 'Yung iba nagre-rent ng place to stay kasi they couldn't risk umuwi sa sariling bahay dahil sa exposure, but we are all happy to do it," she continued.

Palmera-Dy bared that, as they all expected, the pay was barely sufficient. However, they were glad to take whatever they could just to be able to play.

Weeks into the campaign, the first salary was already delayed. Still, the team heard no complaints, she said.

"Inintindi namin kasi nga bago pa lang naman 'to lahat nagkakapaan pa. Basta laro lang kami, bigay ng best every laro," she said.

However, The next half month's salary was still a bit late to be handed over to the players. Until the players got nothing but promises.

"For the second month, wala na, hindi nabigay, nagkaroon din ng lockdowns in between. Laging magbibigay ng date, pero hindi naman natutupad," she said.

Still the players continued to show up as Palmera-Dy steered the Glowboosters to the semifinals. But that ended in the third week of November, when the team was terminated after its owner and coach Justin Tan failed to settle the franchise fees.

Since then, the players haven't heard anything about the unpaid wages, she said.

"Until now wala na kaming narinig from him. In total, 1.5 months lang ang nabayaran, natapos ang stint namin ganon-ganon lang, wala," she said. "We're not all about the money but it should've been put in place, first and foremost."

The 31-year-old continued: "More than that, 'yung habol namin dito is 'yung respect as professional players. It seemed unfair na we were given the chance to play in the first-ever pro league, pero tinake advantage kami, and we were not even expecting much."

All through the unfinished campaign, Palmera-Dy rose to the occasion and received the Rookie of the Year award.

"Hanggang ngayon honestlyn mahirap tanggapin 'yung nangyari sa amin ng teammates ko. It is sad, but this should be a learning experience for people," she said.

She bared that her friendship with her teammates remained solid as they share a common goal; still and all, for the women, the generations to come, and their love for the game.

"If ito 'yung magiging way to leave a lesson, then we'll take it," she said.



"Sa future team owners, and sa mga nagpa-plan sumali. Please take care of your players, and give value to the league. Women players deserve better than this."

