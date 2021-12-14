PH moves up 33 spots in Fiba 3x3 rankings after WNBL staging

THE Philippines moved from No. 96 to No. 63 in the latest Fiba 3x3 women’s rankings following the staging of the first leg of the WNBL 3x3 from December 4 to 5 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, following the competition, has now accumulated 24,263 ranking points which is being tallied based on the number of players and frequency of tournaments being held.

Players from Uratex Dream, the champion of leg one, collected the most ranking points with Alyssa Villamor collecting 948, Kaye Pingol 947, Angel Anies 939, and Tina Deacon 924, followed by players from runners-up Jiaguel in Cara Buendia with 756, Boom Moslares 756, Trina Guytingco 749, and Pam Payac 735.

The Fiba 3x3 rankings will also be the basis in World Cup and Olympic qualification.

WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal said the league recently appointed Kat Quimpo as the league’s chairman. Quimpo also played in leg one for Uratex Tibay.

“Hopefully, we’ll make it to the Olympics. We are aiming for rank number 10. That’s the goal of the ladies,” said Montreal, who added that the second leg could be slated in January.

