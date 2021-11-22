WNBL terminates Glutagence participation ahead of semis decider

THE WNBL has terminated the participation of Glutagence for non-compliance with league requirements including the non-payment of the franchise fee for the 2021 season.

In a statement, the WNBL said that it made the decision after Glutagence team owner and coach Justin Tan failed to settle the franchise fee for the season.

The decision was made before Game Three of the WNBL semifinals, and the Glow Boosters’ opponent Taguig will advance to the championship series.

“This is to inform everyone that the Glutagence Glow Boosters’ participation in WNBL Pilipinas shall be ceased, effective immediately.”

“After a long and careful deliberation, the league has laid the decision due to owner and head coach, Mr. Justin Tan’s inability to comply with the requirements asked of the Glow Boosters,” said the WNBL in a statement.

“WNBL Pilipinas has exhausted all means for Mr. Tan and the Glow Boosters to retain their participation in the league. Among these are the numerous extension of deadlines to settle the franchise fee. The league has maintained good faith in the negotiation process, but Mr. Tan was unable to comply on his end,” the league added.

The Glow Boosters were scheduled to face the Lady Generals in the semifinals on Sunday after they lost to their opponent, 63-32, in Game Two. They won Game One, 62-53.

“We sympathize with the hardworking players, staff, and other key Glow Boosters personnel who have given their tremendous efforts to this campaign,” said the league.

Taguig will face a Paranaque team that is still unbeaten this season, winning 10 of their games. The Lady Aces advanced to the finals with a sweep of the Quezon Lady Spartans.

