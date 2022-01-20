Thirdy Ravena is the cover star of Japanese basketball magazine 'Dabudori'

VOLUME 13 of Japanese magazine Dabudori may be written in Japanese from cover to cover, but its front cover boasts the Philippine flag, worn by none other than San-En NeoPhoenix import Thirdy Ravena.

With a red background, Ravena is seen in a dunking pose, wearing his game face as he had the country's flag tied on his neck like a cape.

The issue will be released in Japan on February 16.

It features an exclusive interview with the former Ateneo star, recognizing his contribution to the PH basketball as a trailblazer.

Dabudori magazine tracks Thirdy Ravena rise in B.League

Ravena paved the way for eight Filipino ballers to get their own stint in the prestigious Japan B. League during this season (including his brother Kiefer). This is his second campiagn with NeoPhoenix after a full season in 2020.

"Last season, the young Philippine star player Thirdy Ravena joined B.LEAGUE, which had a great impact not only on Japanese basketball but also on Asian basketball. Partly because of that, many Filipino star players have joined B.LEAGUE from this season. What does he feel at B.LEAGUE and what kind of evolution will he make as a pioneer? The listener is Reo Onishi, who translates various NBA-related books," the magazine description reads.

Aside from Kiefer in the Shiga Lakestars, Bobby Ray Parks of Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, Toyama Grouses' Dwight Ramos, Niigata Albirex BB's Kobe Paras, Javi Gomez de Liano of Ibaraki Robots, Kemark Cariño from Aomori Wat’s, and Matt Aquino of Shinshu Brave Warriors are all trying their luck in the B.League. Juan Gomez de Liano, meanwhile, was recently released by his team Tokyo Z.

Dabudori, which comes from the words "double dribble", is a popular basketball magazine in Japan.

