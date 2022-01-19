Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japan B.League

    Juan Gomez de Liano 'still waiting for best option' in Japan

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Juan Gomez de Liaño
    PHOTO: AP

    JUAN Gomez de Liano is taking his time plotting his next move in the Japan B.League.

    The Filipino guard bared during an Instagram Live post that he's still pondering where his next chapter will be after securing his release from second-division side Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

    "Still waiting for the best option," he quipped on Wednesday as he and brother Javi of the Ibaraki Robots gave the fans a glimpse of their workouts.

      Gomez de Liano was unable to show his full potential in his 17 games with Tokyo Z, starting 12 games but only logging 16.6 minutes and netting 5.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.5 steals.

      He has not played since Dec. 4 and was placed under health and safety protocols but was never reactivated as the Earthfriends remained near the bottom of the B2 standings on a 5-25 (win-loss) record.

      Interest on JGdL high

      The 23-year-old playmaker out of University of the Philippines, according to Spin.ph sources, has attracted interest from teams, especially those in the first division, which mull signing him for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

        As a free agent, he can freely negotiate with parties interested of enlisting him as he looks for a reboot in his first year as a professional overseas.

        PHOTO: AP

