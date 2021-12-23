Big fan Kim Chiu helps out fellow Cebuana Sisi Rondina in relief ops

LAST WEEK, Sisi Rondina shared photos of the aftermath of Bagyong Odette in her province of Cebu. She took to social media to appeal for help for her kababayans.

Thanks to her call, the beach volleyball star gathered over P263,000 in her donation drive in just a span of a week. She used the funds to assemble and give out relief packages in her hometown of Estaca, Compostela.

Among the generous hearts who offered her help is celebrity and big volleyball fan Kim Chiu, revealed Rondina.

"Super thank you to our fellow Cebuana sobra ka buotan [mabait] na si Ate Kim Chiu for helping me," she said a in a Facebook post. "[Thank you to] Creamline Beach Volleyball Rebisco fam para sa mga biscuits for the kids!"

Construction materials also part of Sisi Rondina relief ops

Aside from food and grocery items, Rondina also gave out iron sheets and plywood to aid in reconstruction efforts.

She said these would be helpful to those who lost their homes due to the typhoon.

"Di ko alam paano ko po kayo pasasalamatan pero napaka-merry ng Christmas po sa mga nawalan ng bahay. Maraming Maraming Salamat po sa inyong lahat mahal na mahal ko po kayo," she added.

This isn't the first time Rondina and the Kapamilya star worked together. In fact, in 2019, Chiu played the role of Sisi in one episode of Maalaala Mo Kaya as they featured the volleyball standout's life story.

