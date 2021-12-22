Hidilyn Diaz, Coach Julius appeal for help for Siargao, other islands hit by Odette

AS SITE of Odette’s first landfall in the Philippines, the island of Siargao was one of the hardest hit locales during the super typhoon that, according to a PNP report from December 20, has already claimed at least 375 lives across the country.

Pictures and videos of the devastation shared to reportr from a survivor show horrifying images of uprooted trees, torn roofs, and leveled houses.

Aid continues to pour into the beleaguered island that has become the Ground Zero of Odette (international name: Rai).

According to the Facebook page of Surigao del Norte first district representative Bingo Matugas, “more than 10.5 tons of relief goods” are in the island, though he admitted that “the process of distribution is hampered by minimal access of transportation and zero communication.”

A team from the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority will arrive in Siargao to help in rescue and clearing operations.

They will be bringing chainsaws, power tools, ropes, portable generators, and more equipment, said SBMA chair and administrator Wilma Eisma.

Hidilyn Diaz asks for help for islands struck by super typhoon

The country’s first Olympic gold medalist and her fiance and trainer, Julius Naranjo, appealed to Filipinos to help out Siargao and other islands hit by the devastating storm.

“Siargao is an island that’s very dear to @hidilyndiaz and I,” wrote Naranjo in an Instagram post that was also shared by Diaz. “Some of our favorite establishments, friends, and the rest of the island have been devastated by Super Typhoon Odette.”

He added: “The people of Siargao and the islands surrounding them need our help, if you can spare a few cents, it would greatly help the people with their livelihood and give them hope this holidays.”

The post was accompanied by a video of Diaz walking across the famed boardwalk that fronts the Cloud 9 surf break, one of the island’s most famous landmarks.

This boardwalk was completely swept away by the fury of the storm.

The surfing community has united to help out the island, which has long been a hotbed for the sport.

Spot.ph has compiled contact points for the surfing communities around the Philippines where donors can help out.

Baler (Unified Surf Schools of Aurora) - Lala delos Santos (GCash: 0995-274-0604, BPI: 2669086612)

Zambales - Ewart Tamon (GCash: 0920-487-9329)

Manila - Kenneth Frank A. Tumamao (GCash: 0927-075-4533, BDO: 001430270630)

Davao - Marianne Bisnon (Metrobank: 358-7-35801921-4)

Northern Samar - Karine Michelle Camposano (GCash: 0969-112-2256)

La Union (La Union Surf Club) - Azalea (GCash: 0956-514-4603), Daisy Valdez (BPI: 8589127219)

Ilocos Norte - Gian Luigi Guingon (GCash: 0998-575-2917, BPI: 1659133268)

Catanduanes - Aireen Tanael (GCash: 0966-951-3243)

Surigao del Sur (Lanuza Surfers Association) - Ghaile Casano (GCash: 0966-547-5427), Jonabelle Casano (BPI: 9139-2185-39)

One of Siargao's most famous surfers, Philmar Alipayo, has already returned to his hometown to check on his family and friends, as well as help out relief efforts, said wife Andi Eigenmann.

Yesterday, she defended him from online accusations that he was stealing donations.

All told, Odette made nine landfalls as it cut a deadly swathe through the archipelago over two days from December 16 (its initial landfall in Siargao) to December 17 (its final landfall in Roxas, Palawan). The storm has affected a total of 588,778 families, or 2,348,754 persons, according to a report from the DSWD.

