Sisi Rondina calls for help for hometown devastated by super typhoon Odette

CHERRY Ann Rondina has always been a loud and proud Cebuana.

And as Bagyong Odette ripped through her home province, the beach volleyball star is utilizing her large social media following to bring awareness of its current state.

"Nagka signal din. Sabay sabay po tayong kumanta; 'mga pagsubok lamang yan wag mong itigil ang laban.' Wash out po lahat ng bahay dito sa amin," she wrote as she posted a series of photos on her Facebook account, showing different areas around the province, all devastated by the super typhoon.

The former University of Santo Tomas star's hometown is in Estaca, Compostela, Cebu.

She headed over to social media to collect aid from kind netizens, asking for any amount that can be shared towards her kababayans.

"Kumakatok po ako sa inyo po, any amount will do po. Pagkain, tubig at kahit trapal lang po onting tulong po para sa mga tao po dito sa amin," she wrote.

Please view her post to find her bank details where you can send donations.

Seven casualties have been reported in Cebu after the storm its seventh landfall in Carcar City. Roads have also become impassable, while water, electricity, and internet lines remains cut. A state of calamity has been currently raised in the province.

In Siargao, site of the storm's first landfall yesterday afternoon, Surigao del Norte 1st district representative Bingo Matugas estimates that at least P20 billion in damage has been inflicted on the island.

The storm made its ninth landfall in Roxas, Palawan at around 3 p.m. today. It is heading westwards and is forecast to reach Vietnam on Sunday.

