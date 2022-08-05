Future UST rookie is all pluck as he gears up for Season 85

IN TIME for the new UAAP season comes a new breed of Tiger ready to make it rain with the University of Santo Tomas men’s basketball team.

Locked and loaded for Season 85, De La Salle Zobel's Kean Baclaan took his talent to the España side after an eventful juniors career.

At times, 5-foot-8 Baclaan is the smallest man on the court, as in the recent 2022 SLAM Rising Stars. However, he stood proudly with Team Noyz, where he served as the captain to the likes of Jonel Policarpio, Kobe Demisana, among others.

Their team eventually rose to the occasion and were crowned champions.

Baclaan guarded players twice his size, like Gilas stalwart Francis 'LeBron' Lopez, whose team finished second next to Baclaan's.

How Kean Baclaan got noticed

Like a typical Pinoy kid, his love for hoops began in his childhood hometown.

His father made a name in small-town barangay leagues in their locale, drawing wild crowds whenever he played. Naturally, he became an inspiration to young Kean.

“Grabe yung hiyawan ng mga tao sa barangay namin pag naglalaro siya. Kaya sabi ko sa sarili ko, gusto ko maging katulad niya balang araw,” he told Spin.ph. “Kaya patuloy lang ako hanggang mag pro ako para maging proud siya sakin.”

At seven years old, he first picked up a basketball. Now, he is a talented young prospect in Philippine basketball, gearing up to take his first steps in the UAAP seniors' division.

However, he already gave a sneak peek of what he had to offer to UST by playing for the Growling Tigers in off-season leagues.

He says that he uses these tournaments to his advantage, as the seniors league will be much different from his juniors one-and-done stint in Zobel.

“Yung level ba ng paglalaro sa college ibang-iba sa level ng high school, kaya nire-ready ko talaga sarili ko ngayong offseason,” said the former Batang Gilas prospect. "Kaya malaking tulong ito saakin kasi mas lalong na boost energy ko pagdating ng Season 85.”

Baclaan ready to settle in with the Growling Tigers

Baclaan said it was an easy transition for him to feel at home in the tiger’s den. as the bubble setup in Season 84 got him closer to his current teammates.

“Team B pa ako nun, kaya 'yung bonding namin sobrang grabe kasi four to six months kami magkakasama sa dorm namin,” he said.

“Kami kami lang yung magkakasandal, kami kami lang yung nagtutulungan dun. Kumbaga kami kami lang yung nag-uusap talaga, walang iba. Kami lang yung nagkikita araw-araw.”

His seniors also helped him feel right at home. The likes of Paul Manalang, Sherwin Concepcion, Nicael Cabañero, and Christian Manaytay had a hand in guiding him in his training.

“Binibigyan din nila ako ng free will na maglaro as a rookie kaya sobrang nakakatuwa,” he said.

When asked about changes on his move from Zobel to UST, Kean already looks forward to the famous Thomasian crowd, saying that the massive support is also one of the biggest reasons why he chose to stay in España.

“Sa La Salle kasi may supporta sila grabe, pero sa UST kasi mas grabe talaga. Alam naman natin ang Zobel, maliit lang ang community niya kasi hiwa-hiwalay ang school, e ang UST parang isang buong campus laging magkakasama,” he explained.

Baclaan made big moves in the SLAM Rising Stars event on Saturday, and he didn't take his leadership role lightly. Eager for more, he's looking forward to his debut in the seniors' stage this September. With less than two months to go, how prepared is he?

"Ready na, syempre," he answered.

