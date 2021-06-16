Kean Baclaan commits to UST as Luib named Tiger Cubs coach

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas continued its rebuild, naming Mcjour Luib as the new Tiger Cubs head coach as well as securing the commitment of La Salle Zobel playmaker Kean Baclaan.

Growling Tigers coach Jinino Manansala confirmed the developments on Wednesday.

Luib, 28, has been tapped to handle the Tiger Cubs program after serving as a deputy to former coach Aldin Ayo in La Salle and UST.

He was a part of the famed Letran champion team back in NCAA Season 91 back in 2015 and is currently a part of Manansala's coaching staff.

Luib will get a chance to hone the skills of players like Baclaan, easing him into the system before the 18-year-old ascends to the seniors team for UAAP Season 85.

The 5-foot-8 playmaker has made waves from his time in San Sebastian before transferring to La Salle-Zobel.

Baclaan posted 16.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his lone year with the Junior Archers back in UAAP Season 82.

He is expected to be a part of the rebuild in Espana, with University of the Philippines Integrated School product Jordi Gomez de Liano, Ateneo de Cebu star LA Casinillo, and Far Eastern University-Diliman guard Royce Mantua earlier committing to UST.

