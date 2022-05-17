Birthday-boy LeBron Lopez treats crowd to aerial artistry in SEA Games debut

HANOI – LeBron Lopez celebrated his 19th birthday on Tuesday by gifting the audience at the 31st Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament something to cheer about.

Lopez displayed his athleticism for Gilas Pilipinas in its 100-32 victory over Cambodia where he finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and two blocks.

With Gilas as the superior opponent, Gilas coach Chot Reyes took advantage of the blowout game to field in the cadets including Lopez, who also showed his high-flying moves at every opportunity.

“Nagpapasalamat ako dahil it’s my birthday. Sobrang grateful ako na nandito ako sa Gilas Pilipinas team. Hopefully, for the next games, we will get the ‘W’ and let’s enjoy,” said Lopez.

“My birthday wish is always have a healthy life and enjoy,” he added.

Lopez actually wasn’t the only young player that got heavy minutes as Will Navarro and Jaydee Tungcab also getting playing time.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said the plan was to give Lopez, Navarro, and Tungcab minutes having not played in the match against Thailand on Sunday.

“We’ve been aching to get LeBron minutes to get him his taste of competition as well as Jaydee and the younger guys,” said Reyes. “He has been practicing well and being his birthday today, that’s a perfect gift for him.”

Lopez said the Gilas experience has been fun as well as an opportunity to learn.

“First of all, I want to thank my teammates. They are encouraging me to play. Lagi nila akong kinakausap when I have a bad shot. But at the end of the day, they are still there for me and also the coaches. I want to thank them for letting me play tonight,” said Lopez.

