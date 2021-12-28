Decades ago, holidays were Pingris' busiest days in the palengke

THIS year's Christmas is probably one of, if not the best day in Marc Pingris' life.

On the 25th, he stood in front of the Big Dome crowd, accompanied by his mother Erlinda and wife Danica, to have his #15 jersey retired by the historic Purefoods franchise.

Earlier this year, he made his final curtain call with the Magnolia Hotshots after 16 years of service in the PBA.

That moment, he said, was "very special" to the point that he bawled his eyes out before he could even utter a word before the audience.

"Hindi lahat ng basketball player nabibigyan ng ganitong rare opportunity, hindi ko ma-explain 'yung tuwa ko dahil don. Tapos, Manila Classico event pa, at birthday ni Lord, kaya nga ako naiyak," he shared with SPIN Life.

And right after, he went home to celebrate the feat with his two children, and other relatives.

While the event was already momentous in itself, there was this back story that kept replaying inside his head at that time.

What Marc Pingris remembered during his jersey retirement

Over 25 years ago, the nine-time PBA champ could only imagine the sort of luxury he is enjoying now.

"'Noong Pasko, New Year dati, 'yun ang ilan sa mga sobrang busy ko na araw sa palengke," he recalls. "'Pag ganoong okasyon, nagbebenta at naglalako ako ng prutas sa bayan dati."

Before he took his shot inside the urban jungle of Manila, he first had a taste of survival in the local market in his hometown Pozzorubio, Pangasinan.

"Maaga kami gigising ng mother ko at ng mga kapatid ko. 'Yung mother ko, 1 a.m. pa lang aalis na 'yan pupunta ng Urdaneta para kumuha ng supply, tapos kami mga 4 a.m., nag-aabang na sa palengke, hanggang gabi na 'yon," he shared.

Pingris sold fruits and vegetables and sidelined as 'kargador' alongside his siblings, to sustain a living, and help their single mom.

"Tapos 'pag malapit na talaga 'yung kapaskuhan, mga December 20, 'dun na kami natutulog dahil maramihan na ang bentahan," he continued. "Kaya hindi ko makakalimutan 'yang pinanggalingan ko. Dati ito lang 'yung meron ako, ngayon, iba na. Kaya di ko talaga napigilan umiyak, bukod sa hindi ko in-expect na magsasalita ako."

Now that life is all different for him, the 40-year-old bared that the same modest fire blazes inside of him... and keeps him grounded.

"Oo, masarap sa feeling na 'yung lahat nang pinaghirapan mo, ine-enjoy mo ngayon. Pero kahit ano mangyari, stay humble, ipagmalaki mo pinaggalingan mo. Hindi ko ikakahiya na kargador at batang palengke ako noon dahil hindi naman masama ang ginawa ko. Basta hardwork lang," he added.

Although his never-give-up attitude was forged by a rough chilhood, he always made sure to take pleasure in simple joys during the holiday season.

"Naalala ko pa noon, pagsapit ng December mag-iipon na ko ng pambili ko ng paputok sa New Year. Kahit anong mangyari, basta makapagpaputok ako, 'yun lang kasiyahan ko."

Ending the year on a high note, the Gilas icon is excited for the life post-retirement.

Like what they say, 'Bagong taon, bagong pag-asa.'

