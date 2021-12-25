Paul Lee knee injury a dampener to Magnolia win vs Ginebra

PAUL Lee is keeping his fingers crossed the knee injury he sustained late in Magnolia’s PBA Governors Cup game against Barangay Ginebra on Christmas Day is nothing serious.

Paul Lee injury update

“OK naman. Sa tingin ko contusion lang,” said the veteran guard as he limped his way out of the Smart Araneta Coliseum following the Hotshots’ runaway 117-94 win on Saturday night.

“Hopefully, nothing serious. I-check pa namin pagbalik namin sa practice. Pero as of now, wala naman. Contusion lang.”

Lee went down with the injury with 5:08 left in the blowout win and the Hotshots up by 19 points.

The incident somehow dampened what had been a great night for the 32-year-old Lee, who led all local scorers with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field including four three-pointers.

But the win pushed the Hotshots on top of the standings with a perfect 3-0 slate, and finally broke the string of three straight Christmas Day losses they suffered against their long-time rival.

“Finally binigyan namin ng magandang Christmas yung fans namin kasi a day before ng game, pinag-uusapan namin yung standings namin on Christmas Day, and masama talaga,” said Lee.

“So another motivation yun sa amin going into this game. At least nabgiyan namin ng magandang regalo yung Purefoods fans and yung Purefoods franchise.”

