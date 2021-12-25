Emotional Pingris, Simon look back on journeys during jersey retirement

MARC Pingris and Peter June Simon were both overcome by emotions as the two veterans were honored by Magnolia on Christmas Day by formally retiring their respective playing jerseys.

Marc Pingris, PJ Simon jersey retirement

A framed replica of their no. 15 and 8 Magnolia uniforms were presented to Pingris and Simon during halftime of the PBA Governors Cup game between the Hotshots and Barangay Ginebra Kings before a crowd of 4,843 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The two veterans tried to contain their emotions as they gave their acceptance speeches at midcourt, although Pingris can’t help but shed some tears upon recalling how a young boy who grew up roaming the wet market in his native Pozzorubio, Pangasinan eventually made it big in basketball’s biggest stage in the country.

“Nakaka-iyak pala ito. Sabi ko sa iyo dapat hindi na muna tayo nag-retire, e,” said the 40-year-old Pingris, splendid in an all-blue suit, while thanking his mother, the former Erlinda Prado, and wife Danica Sotto for supporting him in his entire playing career.

“Hindi ko akalain na ang isang batang palengke pala ay makakalaro sa PBA.”

In his all-red suit, Simon, 41, also looked back at his basketball journey from a little-known player from Makilala, North Cotabato and became one of the most inspiring stories in PBA history.

“I’m really looking forward na marami pang players from North Cotabato ang makakarating dito sa PBA,” said Simon, who was accompanied by his beauty queen wife Jehza Huelar-Simon.

On hand to present the two their framed jerseys were Commissioner Willie Marcial, Magnolia team governor Rene Pardo, San Miguel Corporation (SMC) Sports Director Alfrancis Chua, and Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who handled Simon and Pingris during their time together with the Purefoods franchise.

Pingris and Simon were the latest former Purefoods players whose jerseys were retired after Rey Evangelista, Jerry Codinera, and four-time MVP Alvin Patrimonio, now team manager of Magnolia.

