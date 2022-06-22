What Dondon Hontiveros misses most about the PBA

DURING A timeout in the second quarter of the Wednesday. June 22, matchup between Barangay Ginebra and NLEX Road Warriors at the Mall of Asia Arena, retired PBA vet Dondon Hontiveros was briefly introduced to the crowd.

Speaking to Spin.ph from the sidelines, the Cebu councilor said that he misses the daily practices and the competition in the league.

"Syempre masaya. It's always the best place as a player that you want to be part of," said Hontiveros, who played for 17 years in the league before retiring in 2017.

Dondon Hontiveros returning to coaching duty?

He also added that he looks forward to going back in the PBA as part of the coaching staff for the Phoenix Super LPG in July.

He took a leave from his post in the Phoenix coaching staff last November to concentrate on his political career.

Hontiveros brought with him his constituents from the his bailiwick. Their tickets, he said, were provided by Ginebra's LA Tenorio and JR Quiñahan of NLEX Road Warriors.

At halftime, the former PBA player took time to interact with fans, taking selfies with them and even having a moment with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

Would he ever go back? In Hontiveros' view, he's never completely left.

"It's been there," he briefly said sharing that he constantly practices with his son, Ice Blanco-Hontiveros, who committed to La Salle in 2020.

Hontiveros also added that he is being invited to play for the Fighter Fifty team in Cebu (he's an endorser of the wine brand). He even hits the hardcourt with the during promotional events.

