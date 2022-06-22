Ginebra flashes trademark NSD, rallies from 19 down vs NLEX

BARANGAY Ginebra regained its winning ways, overhauling a 19-point deficit to defeat NLEX, 83-75, on Wednesday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Japeth Aguilar and Arvin Tolentino started the comeback, before Scottie Thompson nailed the pivotal baskets as the Gins improved to 3-1 win-loss following their defeat against Magnolia on Sunday.

Ginebra spoiled the effort of NLEX, which led 58-39 early in the third but the lead fizzled to only five, 63-58, at the end of the quarter.

Aguilar finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks, as Tolentino added 17 points and shot 4-of-9 from threes for the Kings.

With the Gins’ lead just two, Thompson made back-to-back lay-ups that increased the lead to 81-75 to finish with 15 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

The victory was crucial as Ginebra will face San Miguel on Friday.

“I just felt we did a really good job of staying in the game and battling,” said Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who has been in the news the past two days with his appointment as assistant coach of Gilas Pilipinas and with the Miami Heat Summer League team.

“It gave us a chance. I struggled mentally in that first half trying to figure out what we can do. We made some pretty huge adjustments that we usually made and we ran stuff that we really don’t even practice. The guys did a great job of turning things around mentally,” said Cone.

NLEX dropped to 2-2 despite the 16-point effort of Kevin Alas.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 83 – J. Aguilar 20, Tolentino 17, Thompson 15, Tenorio 10, Standhardinger 10, Pinto 5, Caperal 2, Chan 2, Mariano 2, David 0.

NLEX 75 – Alas 16, Oftana 15, Trollano 12, Chua 8, Rosales 8, Paniamogan 5, Soyud 4, Fonacier 3, Magat 3, Quinahan 2, Miranda 0, Ighalo 0, Semerad 0.

Quarters: 17-28; 32-45; 58-63; 83-75.

