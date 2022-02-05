Bolts manager Paolo Trillo’s greatest lesson from dad Joaqui: ‘Be just and fair’

LIKE FATHER, like son.

In his team manager role at the Meralco Bolts, Paolo Trillo follows the footsteps of his dad Joaqui Trillo, who held the same position in the Alaska franchise for more than two decades.

The younger Trillo entered the pro leagues in the same year Joaqui (who was also one of the league’s legendary analysts) was stepping down as team manager of the Aces. Fresh from a managerial tour of duty with the Ateneo Blue Eagles — manning the front office during the time of Greg Slaughter, Kiefer Ravena, Ryan Buenafe, and more — Paolo was called up to take on the same role, but with Talk ‘N Text.

Now, with nearly a decade in the PBA, Trillo has raised a family with supermodel Rissa Mananquil, with eldest son Enzo and two daughters, Audra and Celestia.

“He’s incredibly down-to-earth, intelligent and very principled,” said Mananquil-Trillo of her husband in an interview with Philippine Tatler’s Ryanne Co.

The family are the cover stars for the luxury magazine’s February issue.

The two met in the mid-2000s at Fiamma, the turn-of-the-millennium hotspot that was co-owned by Paolo.

“I was instantly attracted to Rissa and would bump into her occasionally in parties or get-togethers because of common friends,” Trillo recalled.

What Paolo Trillo and Rissa Mananquil-Trillo learned from their parents

Among the secrets of their decade-long marriage was learning from their own parents. Rissa’s father Robert is a businessman and former politician, while her mother is Philippine Star’s longstanding lifestyle editor, Millet Mananquil. From them, she learned to be “fiercely patriotic” and to have unconditional love.

Meanwhile, on Paolo’s side: “From [Paolo’s dad] Joaqui Trillo, we learnt that life is like a sports game, you have to be a good coach or referee — to be just and fair,” said Rissa, who is the author of business book Read My Lips, published by Summit Books. “From [Paolo’s mum] Imelda Trillo, we embraced that family memories are life’s true riches.”

And what has Rissa Mananquil-Trillo learned from Paolo?

“Being married to Paolo has taught me that a woman’s secret in juggling numerous roles can be as uncomplicated and as simple as having an excellent support system.”

Read the full Philippine Tatler cover story here.

