Unrestricted free agent Chris Banchero signs with Meralco

YOU win some. You lose some.

Meralco landed sought-after guard Chris Banchero from the unrestricted free agent market, SPIN.ph learned on Wednesday.

The signing of the Fil-Italian guard came just weeks after the Bolts lost John Pinto as an unrestricted free agent after the former Arellano standout's decision to play for Barangay Ginebra.

The Bolts organization later confirmed the Banchero signing through their social media accounts.

“We’re happy to have Chris join us,” said Meralco coach Norman Black. “His experience and talent are evident, now the next step is to have him adjusted as quickly as possible. We look forward to having Chris join our next practice.”

The Bolts management believes Banchero is the kind of player who fits well into the team’s culture, the team said.

Other than welcoming the Seattle, Washington native to the team, no details about the length and worth of the country was disclosed by the Bolts.

Insiders, however, revealed the star guard signed a three-year contract in the presence of Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo on Wednesday after declining an offer for a similar three-year deal by Phoenix.

Banchero's stay at Phoenix lasted for less than a season. He came on board prior to the start of last year's Philippine Cup following a trade with Magnolia for Calvin Abueva.

At Phoenix, he was reunited with coach Topex Robinson, team manager Paolo Bugia, RJ Jazul, and Jake Pascual with whom he got to work with while still with Alaska, which selected him fifth overall during the 2014 draft.

Meralco will be the fourth PBA team of Banchero after Alaska, Magnolia, and Phoenix.

At the time of his transfer, Banchero was averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in five games with the Fuel Masters in the Governors Cup, where he's also shooting a high 39 percent from beyond the arc, and 55 percent from the field.

He became the latest player from the 2014 rookie class to switch teams in unrestricted free agency after Rodney Brondial, Pinto, and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser.

