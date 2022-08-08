John Rey Pasaol, brother of Alvin, prepares to play with the big boys

Note: The last part in our second-generation series. Read the previous profiles on Lebron Nieto and Jun Melecio here.

HERE comes another Pasaol, ready to make his own mark in the collegiate league.

With a year left in the UAAP Juniors, the Far Eastern University Baby Tams' John Rey Pasaol ⁠— younger brother of Meralco star Alvin ⁠— hopes to make the most of the time left before his transition to the seniors' stage.

After big brother Alvin made a name for himself with the University of the East Red Warriors, holding the UAAP record of 49 points scored in a single game, it’s now the turn of John Rey to create his own legacy.

The younger Pasaol was recently selected in the 2022 edition of the SLAM Rising Stars Classic, a gathering of the best high school talents here in the country.

In that all-star game, the 19 year-old point guard was assertive on the floor, and even improved his confidence as he set his sights on playing at the collegiate level.

What John Rey Pasaol learned from Kuya Alvin

“Malaking boost para sa confidence ko kasi yun na nga ang mga selected players lang ng buong Pilipinas nakakuha ng slot, kaya na boost yung morale ko as a player,” the 5-foot-11 playmaker explained.

John Rey started to make waves way back in 2018 in the U16 Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Pambansang Tatluhan tournament while representing the Davao Region. He was recruited afterwards by the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws.

The Davao Del Sur native, known for his booming triples and acrobatic layups, gave credit to his brother’s advice in his transition from playing in the province to bigger leagues in Metro Manila.

“Ang lagi naman niyang nireremind sa akin, be humble lang parati, down to earth palago. Palagi niya sa akin sinasabi every game, ibuhos mo lang lahat ng makakaya mo, kung may matataas pa, itataas pa,” he said.

Taking Alvin's admonishment to stay humble to heart, John Rey acknowledged that he still needs to work on certain areas in his game.

“Ang goal ko lang nga ngayun, mag papalakas ng katawan at tsaka mentality… lalo na yung leadership,” Pasaol said, eager to become a vital piece in upcoming campaign of the Morayta-based squad.

