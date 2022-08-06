Lebron Nieto looks to chart his own path 

Note: Three of four of our second-generation series. Read the previous profile on Jun Melecio here.

ATENEO high school standout Lebron Nieto wants to enjoy every moment as he continues to follow the footsteps of his older brothers, Matt and Mike.

Last June, Nieto saw action in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship in Doha, where Gilas finished seventh place of 13 participants. He's definitely looking forward to matching the achievement of the twins, who led the Philippines to second place in the Fiba Under-17 World Cup back in 2013. But for now, Lebron is thankful for the advice he gets from his siblings and his dad Jet.

With all three of the elder Nietos as celebrated Ateneo stars, Lebron wants to build his own legacy.

“Para sa akin sobrang blessed ako na may dalawang akong kuya nag-guide sa akin sa mga mali pati tama kong ginagawa,” he said.

5-foot-11 LeBron showed talent in the SLAM Rising Stars Classic, a tournament that selects elite high school players from all over the country to play in an all-star game.

When asked about his performance during the game, the 17-year old guard said that he was just happy he was able to participate in the event.

“Sobrang saya ko today na nakapag laro dito sa SLAM, at sabi din ni Kuya Mike na minsan lang itong opportunity na ito," he said.

"Masaya kasi ang mga teammates ko mabait tapos kahit na deny kami ng panalo nag-enjoy naman kami."

Mike's advice for younger brother Lebron Nieto

While it may take some time for Lebron to catch up to his older brothers, Mike believes that the best advice he could give him is to stay in the moment and enjoy it.

“Stay in the moment," said the Rain or Shine rookie." Yun lang ang palaging binibigay na advice namin ni kuya Matt sa kanya, kasi di mo naman alam kung babalik yan.”

He added: “Seize the opportunity and just play your game and enjoy it and masaya ako na witness ko ang first SLAM Rising Stars niya."

