Jun Melecio wants to show that he is more than just Aljun’s little brother

Note: Two of four of our second-generation series.

DE La Salle-Zobel senior Jun Melecio is eager to show what he is capable of in his last year for the Junior Archers.

Jun is the second Melecio to represent the Green and White at the high-school level. He followed his older brother, now-Phoenix guard, Aljun.

In his time in juniors, Aljun was part of the Mythical Five in Seasons 77 and 78, and led the Junior Archers to a finals appearance in his senior year.

The elder Melecio also won Rookie of the Year honors and the UAAP championship in season 79 with the DLSU, and graduated as the King Archer in his time, before he made the pros.

Rather than being pressured to follow Aljun's trail, the 18-year-old point guard says he relishes the opportunity to learn from Aljun.

Jun Melecio wants to pick up a few tips from Kuya Aljun

“I try to get as much advice na makuha ko sa mga veterans — and most importantly sa kuya ko,” he told SPIN.ph during the SLAM Rising Stars event last weekend.

Despite the long pause of the pandemic, Jun stayed ready and was invited to play in the tournament which featured the best high school players from around the country.

When asked about his performance in the SLAM invitationals, the young prodigy said that he still has a long way to go before reaching his goal.

“More room for improvement naman. Alam kong mas kaya ko pang galingan yung mga performances ko,” he confessed.

Though six years apart, the Melecio brothers have an understanding when it comes to their love for the game. Aljun’s main advice for his younger sibling? Just keep playing.

“I always tell him to not think about it too much. Relax lang siya sa game niya. Kasi the more he thinks about it, the more na ma-ppresure siya. Laro lang,” the older Melecio said.

Ultimately, Kuya Aljun isn't giving any pressure to his little bro.

“Tingnan natin kung saan siya makakapunta," he said. "I am sure he is going to have a bright future ahead of him. Excited ako sa magiging journey niya sa basketball.”

