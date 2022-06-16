LOOK: Joe Devance bumps into Coach Spo, Quinn Cook

FRESH OFF his retirement from the PBA, Joe Devance has been traveling as part of his plan to “focus on my kids and family,” as the 12-time champ put it in his farewell message to the league.

In an Instagram shot that appeared to be taken inside an airport, Devance met none other than Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

“It was cool to bump into @miamiheat Coach Spo!” he wrote on the caption, adding the hashtags #filipinopride and #nba.

Fans rib Joe Devance about his Coach Spo sighting

Fans took to the comment section to express their amazement at their chance meeting… and throw in a few post-retirement jokes, as well.

“You can’t fool us Joe, you retired from the PBA to play for the Heat eh?” said one.

Jared Dillinger also popped in to say, “That’s messed up! You cut off the bottom part of the picture!!!!!! There was kids luggage and a cute kid. Smh”

Gabe Norwood replied to Dillinger's comment with a trio of laughing emoji.

Earlier, JDV also posted an Instagram Story of a meeting with two-time NBA champ Quinn Cook, who is now playing for the G League team the Stockton Kings. (Coincidentally, the same team where Jimmy Alapag is working as an assistant coach.)

"Good meeting you bro!" wrote Devance. "Keep that grind up!"





He also left a comment on Quinn Cook's recent Instagram salute to his coach at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski.

"Good bumping into you bro!!! Good luck with your career. Appreciate the grind brotha it goes by fast im telling you!"

Before the start of the PBA’s 2022 season, Devance announced via Instagram that he was retiring from the league after 16 fruitful seasons.

“I gave the game of basketball my body, mind and soul everything I had,” he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Coach Spo steered the Miami Heat to a runner-up finish in the Eastern Conference, bowing down to the Celtics in a tight race that reached up to seven games.

