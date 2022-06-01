Joe Devance retires after 16 championship-filled PBA seasons

JOE Devance announced his retirement on Wednesday, calling time on a 16-year career filled with championship moments at Alaska, Purefoods, and Barangay Ginebra.

The 40-year old Fil-American took to Instagram to share his thoughts on ending a career that saw him win 12 championships while distinguishing himself as one of the most versatile big men in the pro league.

"I gave the game of basketball my body mind and soul everything I had. Now is the time to focus on my kids and family," said Devance, who was made the No. 1 overall pick of expansion team Welcoat in the 2007 draft.

“I came into the PBA unsure of myself not knowing if I will be able to make it and now leaving the PBA with 12 championships. I have said it before and I’ll say it again, I am blessed,” the 6-foot-7 forward added.

After an underwhelming debut season, Devance came into his own after being traded to Alaska and spent his best years in the pro league with the Aces, Purefoods and Ginebra - most of them with Tim Cone as his coach.

He won 11 championships with Cone, who also turned out to be the last coach he would play for in Ginebra's run to the championship in the last PBA Governors' Cup.



PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



Devance moved to the Purefoods franchise in 2011, and shortly thereafter was part of the San Mig Coffee grand slam during the 2014 season. He played for Ginebra starting in 2015 where he captured six titles under the tutelage of Cone.



“I have mixed feelings about this post. I have spent 30 years playing basketball and the past 16 years playing professional basketball in the PBA. I have made and built so many relationships within that time that will remain in my memories for a lifetime. All the battles that I went through with all of my brothers in my career have led me to this time.

Devance also thanked all the teams and coaches he played for, as well as the fans for their support over the years.

