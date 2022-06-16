Alapag roots for Kai Sotto as he works out with Sacramento Kings

KAI Sotto's latest stopover in his road to the NBA Draft led to him crossing paths with a Gilas Pilipinas legend.

Jimmy Alapag snapped a photo with the 7-foot-3 aspirant as Sotto worked out with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday (Manila time).

"Great to see Kai here in Sacramento! Best of luck on your journey to the NBA! The entire country and I are rooting for you! Keep working!," he wrote in an Instagram post.

WATCH a portion of Sotto's workout:

The Kings hold the No. 4 pick overall in the coming draft. They also have two second-round picks at 37th and 49th overall.

Alapag is currently working as an assistant coach with Sacramento's G League affiliate Stockton Kings.

Sotto, meanwhile, is back having workouts with NBA teams after suffering an ankle injury.

He's had workouts with the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and the Atlanta Hawks, where he suffered the sprain.

The former Ateneo Blue Eaglet is vying to be the first homegrown Pinoy player to be drafted in the NBA come the June 23 proceedings.

Sotto hopes to join Utah Jazz' Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, both of Filipino descent, in the league.

