WATCH: James Yap shoots a three from pickup truck in San Juan campaign trail

ON THE campaign trail, James Yap has lost none of that sweet shooting touch.

In a viral video that’s been viewed almost a million times, Big Game James, who took a leave of absence from Rain or Shine to run for San Juan city councilor, lives up to the old jokes about taking a three from the parking lot as he sinks a long-range shot from the back of a pickup truck.

Watch:

James Yap is running for councilor

On Instagram, Yap — whose tagline is “Big Game sa Serbisyo” — broadcasted an almost two-hour long motorcade video from the campaign trail as he stumped the streets of San Juan last weekend. Waving crowds greeted him along his route.

The seventeen-year PBA vet is running in San Juan City under the slate of fellow basketball player Francis Zamora, who is gunning for another term as city mayor.

