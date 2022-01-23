James Yap given contract extension by RoS while on leave of absence

PROPS to the PBA two-time MVP.

Rain or Shine management has extended the contract of veteran star James Yap despite the star guard being on aleave of absence from the team to focus on his bid for a council seat in San Juan in the May elections.

Co-team owner Raymund Yu confirmed the contract extension of the 39-year-old gunner, whose old deal already expired last Dec. 31.

“He’s extended till the remainder of the season,” said Yu.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Not extending Yap's contract would mean outright free agency for the 16-time All-Star.

The extension would just be fine since the season-ending Governors Cup could be over by April should games resume by the middle or late February.

The elections on the other hand, are set on May 9.

James non-committal on retirement

Yap, a seven-time champion and MVP in 2006 and 2010, respectively, hasn’t disclosed yet what his plans are after the polls.

Continue reading below ↓

But when he signed his previous three-year contract with the Rain or Shine franchise in December of 2018, Yu quoted Yap as saying that it may be the final one for his career.

“Baka last contract na daw niya kasi he’ll be 40 yata by that time,” Yu told SPIN.ph three years ago.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Yap has been with the Elasto Painters since 2016 after being dealt by the Purefoods franchise in a one-on-one blockbuster trade in exchange for Paul Lee.

The University of the East alum previously played for the Welcoat team in the defunct Philippine Basketball League (PBL).

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.