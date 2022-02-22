James Yap wants PBA all-time three-point record before retiring

JAMES Yap said he will consider retirement from basketball once he sets the record for total career three-pointers made in a PBA career.

Yap made the statement in an interview with Dolly Ann Carvajal of the Inquirer after he turned 40 last February 15.

“Gusto ko munang ma-reach ang PBA record for all-time No. 1 in three-point shots,” Yap told Carvajal. “I need to make 50 more of those shots. ‘Pag na-achieve ko na ‘yun, pwede na siguro akong mag-retire.”

Jimmy Alapag holds the record for most threes during his 13-year career with TNT and Meralco with 1,250. He surpassed the mark of Allan Caidic, who had eight three-pointers less than Alapag during his 12-year stint with Presto and San Miguel.

According to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon, Yap currently has 1,177 three-pointers made over a span of his career that began in 2004, which means he still needs 65 to tie Caidic and 73 to join Alapag on top of the list.

James on campaign trail

Yap though currently is on leave with Rain or Shine due to his bid to take one of the seats in the city council of San Juan.

The two-time MVP last played in the 2021 Philippine Cup where he played seven games and averaged 7.9 points a game and converted six triples.

