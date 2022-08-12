Kai Sotto back in Australia after re-signing with Adelaide 36ers

KAI Sotto is back in Australia as he reconnects with the Adelaide 36ers.

Kai Sotto back in Adelaide

The 7-foot-3 center, who has been in the United States since going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, re-signed with the club as he braces for his second season in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

The team posted a clip of Sotto arriving in Australia on Thursday with the Filipino wunderkind expressing his excitement for the new season.

His arrival would acquaint him with new teammates led by imports Robert Franks, Antonius Cleveland, and Craig Randsall II, as well as new faces like Kyrin Galloway and Deng Acuoth.

Sotto, however, won't stay for long in Adelaide as he will fly back to the Philippines on Aug. 18 to practice with Gilas Pilipinas for the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers later this month.

Representing the country anew, the 20-year-old is poised to team up with NBA star Jordan Clarkson as the Philippines plays Lebanon on Aug. 25 in Beirut and against Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29 at Mall of Asia Arena.

