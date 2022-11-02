People

Coach Tim a writer, Nards a farmer: If these Gin Kings didn't turn pro, where would they be?

by Kate Reyes and Jerome Ascano
7 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

HAVE they not pursued a career in pro basketball, Ginebra stars would surely be living different lives right now.

How different? SPIN.ph found out in this Gin Kings edition of #SpinAsks, where we ask sports stars the question: "Kung di ka naging pro player, ano na ang ginagawa mo ngayon?"

In this alternate universe, diehard NSD fans would have never met the likes of Tinyente LA Tenorio, the champion coach in Tim Cone, and reliable import in Justin Brownlee, among others. Instead, an artista LA, a novelist Coach Tim, and Teacher Justin would have likely flown well underneath their radar.

As #SPINAsks some of the Gin Kings their most likely path if basketball didn't happen in their lives, these players offered their own fascinating answers.

    Jamie Malonzo

    Jamie Malonzo

    "I'd probably still be in the basketball field, maybe a coach or something else," he said. "Or, I'd just be in a different sport, for sure. I can't let my athleticism go to waste."

    What sport?

    Baseball, said Malonzo.

    LA Tenorio

    LA Tenorio, Ginebra vs Terrafirma

    "Kung hindi ako basketball player ngayon, most likely ako ay artista," the veteran guard jokingly answered. "Comedian. Serious comedian."

    Definitely not a serious answer. Serioulsy, though, "Siguro nagtatrabaho ako sa corporate."

    In Ramon Ang's SMC, perhaps?

    "Pwede, hindi natin alam," Tenorio replied.

    Coach Tim Cone

    Tim Cone Ginebra vs NLEX

    Probably the fastest one to answer this edition of #SpinAsks, the seasoned mentor said: "I [would be] a novelist or a writer."

    "I'd love to be somewhere, maybe in a province... writing books. I've tried it, didn't succeed. But if I retire, that's probably something I'd do, that's really what I like to do."

    If Coach Tim had chosen this different path, his finances would've been different, too.

    "I'd probably be a poor writer... poor in spirit, poor in money as well. But I'd give it a try," he continued.

    Sportswriting?

    "No. I'm more into creative writing... novels, stories," he added.

    Justin Brownlee

    Justin Brownlee Abueva

    JB's alternate job would probably not come as a surprise to those who know him. With that patience, and good nature, he's definitely going to make waves being an instructor of some sort.

    "I do enjoy developing kids, being a good role model. So, maybe, something in line with that, not exactly a teacher, but maybe some type of trainer or something around sports or helping people around," he said.

    Von Pessumal

    Von Pessumal

    For Pessumal, his answer runs in the blood.

    "Siguro doctor ako, kasi 'yung family ko puro doctors, so malamang, 'yun din," he said.

    Nards Pinto

    Nards Pinto

    Likewise, it's a family tradition for 'Ang Probinsyano' Nards Pinto.

    "Farmer ako, 'yun yung pangkabuhayan namin sa Davao eh. 'Yun yung pinagkakakitaan ng parents ko."

    Watch the Ginebra edition of #SpinAsks here:

    And this is where your idols would be at, if the multiverse was real.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

