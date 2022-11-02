Coach Tim a writer, Nards a farmer: If these Gin Kings didn't turn pro, where would they be?

HAVE they not pursued a career in pro basketball, Ginebra stars would surely be living different lives right now.

How different? SPIN.ph found out in this Gin Kings edition of #SpinAsks, where we ask sports stars the question: "Kung di ka naging pro player, ano na ang ginagawa mo ngayon?"

In this alternate universe, diehard NSD fans would have never met the likes of Tinyente LA Tenorio, the champion coach in Tim Cone, and reliable import in Justin Brownlee, among others. Instead, an artista LA, a novelist Coach Tim, and Teacher Justin would have likely flown well underneath their radar.

As #SPINAsks some of the Gin Kings their most likely path if basketball didn't happen in their lives, these players offered their own fascinating answers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

"I'd probably still be in the basketball field, maybe a coach or something else," he said. "Or, I'd just be in a different sport, for sure. I can't let my athleticism go to waste."

What sport?

Baseball, said Malonzo.





"Kung hindi ako basketball player ngayon, most likely ako ay artista," the veteran guard jokingly answered. "Comedian. Serious comedian."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Definitely not a serious answer. Serioulsy, though, "Siguro nagtatrabaho ako sa corporate."

In Ramon Ang's SMC, perhaps?

"Pwede, hindi natin alam," Tenorio replied.





Probably the fastest one to answer this edition of #SpinAsks, the seasoned mentor said: "I [would be] a novelist or a writer."

"I'd love to be somewhere, maybe in a province... writing books. I've tried it, didn't succeed. But if I retire, that's probably something I'd do, that's really what I like to do."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If Coach Tim had chosen this different path, his finances would've been different, too.

"I'd probably be a poor writer... poor in spirit, poor in money as well. But I'd give it a try," he continued.

Sportswriting?

"No. I'm more into creative writing... novels, stories," he added.





JB's alternate job would probably not come as a surprise to those who know him. With that patience, and good nature, he's definitely going to make waves being an instructor of some sort.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I do enjoy developing kids, being a good role model. So, maybe, something in line with that, not exactly a teacher, but maybe some type of trainer or something around sports or helping people around," he said.





For Pessumal, his answer runs in the blood.

"Siguro doctor ako, kasi 'yung family ko puro doctors, so malamang, 'yun din," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓





Likewise, it's a family tradition for 'Ang Probinsyano' Nards Pinto.

"Farmer ako, 'yun yung pangkabuhayan namin sa Davao eh. 'Yun yung pinagkakakitaan ng parents ko."

Watch the Ginebra edition of #SpinAsks here:

And this is where your idols would be at, if the multiverse was real.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.