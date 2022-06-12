'Iron Man' LA Tenorio to be recognized for 700 straight games played

ANTIPOLO – Veteran guard LA Tenorio receives another milestone in his PBA career as he will be recognized for playing his 700th consecutive career game on Sunday at the Ynares Center.

The ceremony is going to be held at halftime of the Philippine Cup game between the Kings and Blackwater Bossing.

A specially-crafted plaque with a PBA ball attached in the middle will be handed to the 37-year-old player widely acknowledged as the league’s Iron Man for not missing a single game in his entire 15-year career.

The Kings are playing their first game in the season-opening conference after winning the Governors’ Cup championship last April.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

During the title-clinching win in Game 6, Tenorio exploded for 30 points to help the Kings finish off the Meralco Bolts, 103-92.

The championship was the seventh in Tenorio’s career which began in 2006 when the playmaker out of Ateneo was selected in the first round (No. 4 overall) by San Miguel.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.