Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jun 12
    PBA

    'Iron Man' LA Tenorio to be recognized for 700 straight games played

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    LA Tenorio
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ANTIPOLO – Veteran guard LA Tenorio receives another milestone in his PBA career as he will be recognized for playing his 700th consecutive career game on Sunday at the Ynares Center.

    The ceremony is going to be held at halftime of the Philippine Cup game between the Kings and Blackwater Bossing.

    [See Tenorio shrugs off ankle injury]

    A specially-crafted plaque with a PBA ball attached in the middle will be handed to the 37-year-old player widely acknowledged as the league’s Iron Man for not missing a single game in his entire 15-year career.

    The Kings are playing their first game in the season-opening conference after winning the Governors’ Cup championship last April.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      During the title-clinching win in Game 6, Tenorio exploded for 30 points to help the Kings finish off the Meralco Bolts, 103-92.

      The championship was the seventh in Tenorio’s career which began in 2006 when the playmaker out of Ateneo was selected in the first round (No. 4 overall) by San Miguel.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicLeo AustriatopicJune Mar FajardotopicChito VictolerotopicYeng GuiaotopicTim ConetopicChot Reyes
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again